Cold Lake RCMP continues to investigate after a fire at a men’s shelter in the city left one man dead. The RCMP say they and the Cold Lake Fire and Emergency Services were called out to Kokum’s House in Cold Lake South on March 14th.

The building suffered extensive interior damage and several persons were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and other related injuries. A 50-year-old man from Cold Lake was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. Mounties confirmed Tuesday he had succumbed to his injuries while in care.

Cold Lake General Investigative Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate. Mounties are urging anyone who may have information on the fire to contact the Cold Lake RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.