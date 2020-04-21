A Lakeland daycare will be opening up a location in Bonnyville. Happy House Daycare was given the thumbs up on their proposal to open a location inside the C2 by town council last Tuesday.

The journey towards a new location had hit a speed bump back in January after they were denied a permit based on a potential location off of Highway 28 in an industrial area.

The space inside the C2 the daycare wants to use is currently earmarked for the students of Bonnyville Centralized High School as work is completed on their school. The daycare will instead occupy a pair of spaces to start and then expand when the new spaces become available.

The Happy House location in Cold Lake is currently working as an essential business, with guidelines including limited spots available.

A timeline for the Bonnyville location to open is still undetermined due in part to the current COVID-19 outbreak.