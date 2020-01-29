A proposed daycare in Bonnyville won’t be going forward in their plans to open off of Highway 28 in town. The Happy House Daycare had its permit to move into 6210 50th Avenue defeated in a vote in town council on Tuesday evening.

The justification for not allowing the permit was the location of the proposed building, which sits in a semi-industrial area just off of Highway 28. Planning and Development with the town were also worried about the safety of children near the busy highway and lack of pedestrian walkways. Councillor Brian McEvoy was also against allowing the permit.

“I did some touring and what really comes to my attention is the non-destructive testing facility located directly behind, which contains umpteen sources of radioactive materials and chemicals for testing asphalt and the like. There is a reason we don’t allow these types of occupancies in this zoning.”

Councillor Ray Prevost agreed that the permit wouldn’t be appropriate for that location but says a daycare is needed in the community.

“I think this is an issue where it’s something we all want. We want a daycare. The problem is, [this proposal] is in the wrong area.”

Planners with the town had also received some feedback from surrounding businesses that suggested a daycare might be unsafe in that location.