Some proposed changes in public liquor consumption laws could see Lakeland residents having a cold one in the park. Bill 2 has been tabled in the Legislature and would see rule changes including allowing drinking in all municipal and provincial parks in Alberta.

Another change would be the removal of the need for a vote for a Metis settlement to grant a liquor license. The government admits the votes are usually rare but when they do occur, they are time-consuming and costly.

Bonnyville town council had previously mulled over the idea of allowing consumption in parks back in June of 2019.

Alberta’s NDP opposition party says the bill is being used as a justification for the job of Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction.