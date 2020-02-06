The meeting is set to go on February 26th at the Lakeland Inn from 6 until 8 PM - File Photo

The RCMP in Cold Lake is hoping for another big turnout at a second rural crime town hall meeting. Another meeting was announced Wednesday by the Cold Lake detachment.

A town hall was held in Ardmore back on January 15th. Cold Lake Staff Sergeant Scott Buchanan made a presentation that night and says he was impressed with the turnout from concerned citizens.

“Given the success of the last Rural Crime Town Hall Meeting held in Ardmore, where we discussed some statics and innovative ideas to address some of our challenges. I have decided to host another Town Hall Meeting accompanied by the City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland and invited official delegates. [We are] Looking forward to opening the lines of communication with our community.”

The meeting is set to go on February 26th at the Lakeland Inn from 6 until 8 PM. As with the Ardmore meeting, a brief presentation will be followed by a chance for the audience to ask questions.