Bonnyville mounties say a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in town has been arrested. Last week the RCMP said they had figured out one of the identities of a suspect in the Cougar Fuels robbery as 22-year-old Preston Halfe of Goodfish Lake.

On Thursday Eastern Alberta Rural Crime Reduction Unit officers confirmed they had taken Halfe into custody. He now faces charges including robbery with a firearm and will see Bonnyville court on February 4th.

“Our investigation will continue as we have four other suspects still out there,” says Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke, Bonnyville Detachment Commander. “We are asking the public to take a look at the four remaining suspects and give us a call if you recognize them.”

Mounties say they are no longer looking for the dark blue Dodge Caravan connected to the case as it has been recovered.