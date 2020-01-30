Mounties there say they got the call about the vehicle sitting in Fishing Lake early Tuesday morning (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

A snoozing man is now facing charges after a suspicious vehicle report near Elk Point. Mounties there say they got the call about the vehicle sitting in Fishing Lake early Tuesday morning.

Police found the vehicle and its sleeping operator shortly after. Mounties figured out quickly the vehicle had no registration or insurance. A quick search of the car also turned up an axe, two knives and what police are calling a small amount of methamphetamine.

A 24-year-old Onion Lake man is now facing charges including possession of a controlled substance.

“A call from a passerby led to this arrest,” says Sergeant David Henry, Elk Point Detachment Commander. “We appreciate the tips from the community and will continue to follow up on them promptly.”