Northern Lights Public Schools has released an update on the work to Bonnyville Centralized High School. In a letter given to parents on Tuesday, the school division says the project continues to be in the tender phase and behind schedule.

The project was approved back in 2017 with construction originally pegged at Summer and then Fall 2019. Students have been taking classes at the Centennial Centre since the start of the school year. School officials say that temporary relocation may have to continue into the next school year if more delays should happen.

As for now, the board says it’s working with the Alberta government to try and get the project moving along. More updates are expected to be announced when they arrive.

A full release is available on the BCHS website.