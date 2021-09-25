THE OUTDOOR ADVENTURES PODCAST

Tips/tricks on HOT hunting and fishing spots around the Lakeland. Interesting guests including local community groups and outdoor personalities. Equipment reviews on the best outdoor products to use.

YOUR HOSTS:

Jason Laudin – Jason is an avid outdoorsman who has extensive experience pursuing big game and trophy fish right across Canada. Jason is an expert bow hunter who has taught many new shooters how to set up their equipment and proper shooting techniques.

Ken Wychopen – Ken has been involved in the Outdoor media for over 25 years including radio and television shows. He has been featured on Bob Izumi’s Real fishing along with Wild TVs Outdoor Obsession he also produced and hosted the award-winning Fishing the Lakeland TV show on public TV.

