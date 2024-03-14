In a concerted effort to bolster community safety, the St. Paul RCMP is actively promoting two innovative programs aimed at leveraging technology for effective policing.

The CAPTURE camera registry program encourages residents and businesses to join a voluntary surveillance camera registry. This program, already successful in various communities across the province, facilitates the swift retrieval of video evidence for ongoing criminal investigations within St. Paul and nearby RCMP jurisdictions. Participants can sign up for free. Allowing officers to access their video footage if needed.

Sgt. Bobby Burgess, Operations NCO for St. Paul Detachment, emphasized the program’s benefits in aiding law enforcement and stated, “The CAPTURE program can be extremely beneficial in solving crimes and identifying suspects and vehicles. It’s a way for the community to assist the police in reducing crime.”

Aligning with the Alberta RCMP’s commitment to collaborative crime-solving approaches, interested individuals and businesses can sign up for the CAPTURE program at Home | Rural Alberta Emergency Crime Capture (ruralalbertacapture.ca).

- Advertisement -

The second initiative involves the recent implementation of body cameras for St. Paul RCMP officers as part of a field test initiative. Starting from February 8th, officers in St. Paul, along with those in Grande Prairie and Parkland Detachments, have been equipped with body cameras to elevate their effectiveness in various situations and environments.

Sgt. Bobby Burgess highlighted the significance of body cameras stating that the addition of body cameras provides clarity in policing interactions and ensures accountabilities for all involved parties. Initial feedback from St. Paul RCMP officers has been positive, with officers welcoming the use of this tool to support their work and provide clarity in incidents.

Addressing concerns raised on social media regarding accountability, Sgt. Burgess asserted that members are already held accountable, but the body cameras offer an additional layer of oversight and evidence. “I strongly believe the implementation of body cameras can paint a clearer picture of policing events. Despite some negative perceptions, our members fully support this tool and its potential to assist in providing evidence, clarifying interactions, and holding everyone involved accountable,” Sgt. Burgess added.

The adoption of both the CAPTURE camera registry program and body cameras underscores the St. Paul RCMP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and utilizing technology to enhance community safety and policing practices.