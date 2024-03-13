On March 10th, the atmosphere at 784 Wing Cold Lake was charged with gratitude and appreciation as volunteers gathered to honour veterans and active members of the Canadian military with Quilts of Valor. Although some couldn’t attend the presentation in person, the profound display of gratitude remained undiminished.

Monique MacInnis and Bonnie Jo-Clarke led the initiative and exuded enthusiasm for the project. MacInnis shared the privilege she and Jo-Clarke had in presenting some of the quilts, underscoring their significance as “a thank you and a hug from all of Canada for their service, their time, and their sacrifices.”

As the quilts were unfurled, the room reverberated with tales of bravery, sacrifice, and service. MacInnis emphasized the vital role of community involvement in nominating recipients, stressing the contributions of family, coworkers, and friends in honouring their loved ones.

Bonnie Jo-Clarke reflected on the profound, often unseen sacrifices made by military personnel and the quilts’ power as symbols of gratitude and comfort. She expressed regret that not all recipients could be present in person but assured them that their sacrifices were deeply recognized and appreciated.

Despite physical limitations, the ceremony’s essence remained unaltered, a poignant tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for their country. As the ceremony ended, the quilts served as enduring reminders that the bonds of gratitude and appreciation transcend distance, ensuring that no sacrifice goes unnoticed or unappreciated.