The Cold Lake RCMP appeals to the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident on February 15 at about 2:25 PM in the Hard Deck arcade parking lot.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded when a male driver witnessed backing into an occupied parked vehicle. Rather than stopping to exchange information or assess damages with the affected parties, the driver promptly fled the scene.

The suspect operated a black third-generation Toyota Tundra with an obscured license plate. Witness descriptions characterize the driver as having a light complexion, grey hair, and dressed in a Wrangler sweater and grey hat at the time of the incident.

To progress the investigation, the Cold Lake RCMP is urging anyone with pertinent information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. Individuals can reach the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.