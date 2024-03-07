The company’s successful application to the Universal Broadband Fund marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-speed internet to underserved regions.

“By building transit fiber to our network of fixed wireless towers, we are able to provide high-speed internet to our rural customers that are on par or better than large, urban areas,” said Jerico VanBrabant, CEO of MCSnet, underlining the initiative’s transformative impact. “And with new wireless technologies, such as GigAir, we are able to reach more rural customers and provide gigabit speeds.”

The application to the Universal Broadband Fund, submitted in 2021, aimed to enhance internet speeds for customers in Northeastern Alberta. The Universal Broadband Fund, designed to improve internet connectivity in rural and remote areas, sets a benchmark of 50/10 Mbps. Most of MCSnet’s clientele resides in rural and remote communities, so the St. Paul-based company’s bid secured the grant, announced on March 5th. Both federal and provincial governments matched funding for these projects as part of their comprehensive broadband strategies.

This marks MCSnet’s fourth successful grant application, bringing their total grant funding to over $22 million. In conjunction with their own investment of $22 million, MCSnet had played a crucial role in improving internet speeds for over 35,000 homes and businesses in Northeastern Alberta.

- Advertisement -

The project’s scope is extensive, covering 864 km of transit fiber, connecting 69 towers to fiber, and improving broadband access to 20,000 premises. The funding breakdown includes $4,068,100 from the federal government, an equal amount from the provincial government, and an additional $8,136,200 contributed by MCSnet.