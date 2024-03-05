UPDATE – Cold Lake RCMP advise that Mackenzie Cardinal has been located safe. RCMP thank the media and public for their assistance.

The Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public for help locating 19-year-old Mackenzie Cardinal, a resident of Cold Lake who has been reported missing. Mackenzie was last seen in the Cold Lake area on March 3, prompting concern for her wellbeing.

Described as having a medium complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds, Mackenzie was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302. For those who prefer to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.