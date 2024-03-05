The Saddle Lake RCMP is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating 21-year-old Sandy White, who has been reported missing.

Sandy was last seen in Edmonton on February 29. She is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Saddle Lake RCMP is asking for anyone with information about Sandy’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search efforts. If you have contacted Sandy or have information that could help locate her, please contact the Saddle Lake RCMP at 780-645-8888. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.