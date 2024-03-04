The Bonnyville RCMP has been busy tackling a series of vehicle-related incidents, with investigations into multiple thefts unfolding over the past week.

Between February 23 and March 1, the Bonnyville RCMP handled 133 investigations, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in the region.

In the most recent incident, which occurred overnight on February 28th, an SUV vanished from the 4100 block of 43 Ave. However, the vehicle’s disappearance took a sinister turn when just two hours later, RCMP were called to Range Road 475, five miles northwest of Iron River, where an SUV had been engulfed in flames. While awaiting confirmation from the K Division Auto Theft section, authorities suspect that the torched vehicle is the same one reported stolen earlier that night.

Further complicating matters, on February 26th at 1:30 a.m. a truck and trailer were stolen from the yard of a local business situated West of Bonnyville. The stolen items include a 2019 white Ford F250 bearing Alberta license plate CNV 2626, and a black Double A trailer identified by Alberta license plate 6EF892.

Considering these incidents, Bonnyville RCMP urges anyone with information regarding these vehicle thefts to come forward. Residents with information can contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.