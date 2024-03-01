The town of Bonnyville is gearing up to conduct a municipal census in the coming months to gather accurate population data through a comprehensive survey initiative.

Renee Stoyles, the General Manager of Corporate Services for the town of Bonnyville, confirmed that the census will take place from May 1 to July 31, utilizing both an online platform and door-to-door enumerators.

“We aim to contact and survey all residential properties,” stated Stoyles, highlighting the inclusive nature of the census. She noted that the decision to conduct the census is at the council’s discretion, with the last one completed in 2017.

The census’s main purpose, as outlined by the town of Bonnyville, is to ensure precise population counts. Accurate population data is crucial for planning community services, including core infrastructure and value-added amenities like recreation facilitates and parks.

To facilitate the census process, the 2023 interim operating budget for the town of Bonnyville allocates $45,000. This funding will support various aspects of the census, including Bonnyville’s shadow population.

Stoyles explained that the shadow population encompasses temporary residents employed by industrial or commercial establishments within the municipality. These individuals must have worked at least 120 hours for their employer in the three-month period leading up to Census Day.

Reflecting on the previous census, Stoyles mentioned a slight decline in population figures from 6,422 to 6.404. The upcoming census aims to capture demographic shifts and accurately represent Bonnyville’s population.

As the town prepares for the census initiative, residents are encouraged to participate actively through the online platform or by cooperating with door-to-door enumerators. By contributing to the census, residents play a vital role in shaping the community’s’ future development and provision of services.