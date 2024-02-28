Cold Lake is buzzing with excitement as preparations for the 3rd annual SKIJORING for MS event are underway. Set to take place on March 9th at Exhibition Park on the Cold Lake Rodeo Grounds, this event promises a day of action-packed races and family-friendly fun, all in support of MS Canada.

SKIJORING, a winter sport where a skier is pulled by a horse or dogs, has gained popularity in the area. Organized by Team MS AIN’T PURDY, the event has become a beloved tradition in the community, raising over $45,000 for MS Canada over the past two years.

With 40 teams expected to compete, along with numerous spectators and volunteers, the atmosphere is sure to be electric. All funds raised through this event will be allocated to MS Canada, supporting their efforts to improve the lives of those living with MS.

Businesses and individuals are invited to support the cause by sponsoring the event. Opportunities range from cash donations to sponsoring specific aspects of the event, providing valuable support to MS Canada’s efforts.