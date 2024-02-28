To ensure the voices of St. Paul area residents are heard loud and clear, MLA Scott Cyr has established an office within the Community Futures building on St. Paul’s main street.

Cyr emphasized that the new office facilitates easier communication between community members and their elected representative. He believes having a local presence will foster a stronger relationship between the community and their MLA.

While the office has been operational for a few months, a grand opening was recently held on February 16th to allow community members to drop in and chat with Cyr. Over two dozen people attended the event, which Cyr deemed success. He expressed gratitude to everyone who took the time to visit.

During the grand opening, Cyr not only listened to concerns from residents but also took the opportunity to get to know the people he serves. He noted the string sense of community and passion for the area among those who attended.

- Advertisement -

Cyr also extended his appreciation to Community Futures St. Paul for providing the office space at a reasonable rate, acknowledging the budget constraints faced by local constituency offices.

Looking ahead, Cyr plans to host more town hall meetings to address pressing community issues. He mentioned discussing the Alberta Pension Plan and the upcoming provincial budget. By gathering input from residents, Cyr aims to advocate effectively on their behalf at the legislature.

With the spring session of the Legislative Assembly approaching, Cyr reassured residence that he would remain active in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul area even when the legislature is not in session. He expressed optimism about potential capital spending initiatives and pledged to ensure the region receives its fair share of provincial funding.

Residents can schedule visits with Cyr by contacting his office at 780-826-5658 or via email [email protected].