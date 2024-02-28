Cold Lake RCMP announced that the suspect involved in the recent break-and-enter has been identified.

As the investigation progresses and potential charges are laid, further updates will be provided to the public. Cold Lake RCMP extends their gratitude to all who contributed to this positive development.

For any additional information related to this case, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Cold Lake RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.

The Cold Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent break-and-enter incident on Highway 55 in Cold Lake.

On February 18th at 9:19 a.m. Cold Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the area. Upon investigation, it was discovered that eight vehicles had been stolen overnight, three had been vandalized, and extensive exterior damage had been inflicted on the business premises.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the victims had left their wallet inside one of the stolen vehicles, which was later used at a local convenience store in Cold Lake. A review of the convenience store’s CCTV footage revealed a male suspect with a fair complexion and a slender frame approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The Cold Lake RCMP urges anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or details related to the incident to come forward. Individuals can contact eh Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.