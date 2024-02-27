On February 24, Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on Christy Creek Road in Beaver Lake around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered that an argument that an argument has escalated, resulting in a male discharging a firearm. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the authorities arrived.

Following the incident, patrols were initiated to locate the suspect vehicle. Shortly after, the vehicle was spotted speeding past the victim’s residence. Lac La Biche RCMP successfully intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both occupants without any injuries to the public or officers.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized a bolt action rifle, ammunition, and a machete from the vehicle.

Tristan Bradley Campbell, a 27-year-old resident from Beaver Lake, faces 23 criminal code offences, including discharging a firearm while being reckless and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, a 16-year-old youth was arrested and charged with, pointing a firearm, failure to comply, and assault.

Campbell and the youth were brought before a Justice of the Peace and remanded into custody. Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be named. Both are scheduled to appear on February 27, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Boyle.