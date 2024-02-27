The Community Recreation, Art, Culture, and Heritage Investment Grant program recently announced its latest recipients, with three out of four grant applications approved by the council.

Mayor Craig Copeland commended the grant advisory committee for their diligent work reviewing requests and streamlining the process. “This grant advisory committee sees all the requests before we do and does a great job at helping to streamline the process and recommendations,” said Mayor Copeland.

Cold Lake Sailing Association was awarded $2,5000, Cold Lake Figure Skating Club was awarded $1,500, and Cold Lake Music Festival Association was awarded $1,5000.

However, the fourth grant application will be further discussed at a future meeting, with the group asked to attend as a delegation to provide additional details about their applications.

- Advertisement -

“We always welcome the opportunity for groups in our community to come to a meeting as a delegation, as it gives the council a chance to learn about the group and its needs,” added Mayor Copeland.

Under the new grant structure, the council reviews and approves requests for the CRACH grant every two months. The next deadline for grant applications is March 7.