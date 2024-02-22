Cold Lake City Council recently amended the city’s off-highway vehicle bylaw to provide greater accessibility for individuals utilizing OHVs while accessing city amenities.

Under the updated bylaw, OHV drivers can now access and park at establishments offering short-term accommodations such as hotels, motels, or bed and breakfasts. Additionally, operators can park their vehicles on designated OHV trails for up to three hours as long as they do not impede other trail users.

Key provisions of the revised OHV bylaw include a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h within the city limits and prohibition of OHV operation from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. For more changes to the bylaw visit the city of Cold Lake website.

Mayor Craig Copeland emphasized the importance of outdoor recreation to residents and visitors stating, “We want visitors to access our community by trails, and we want our residents to enjoy their time on the many nearby trails we have access to. We needed to ensure that we can allow for responsible OHV use in the city, and we feel that this bylaw will do just that.”

These changes reflect the city’s commitment to promoting outdoor recreation while maintaining safety and respect for the community and its amenities.