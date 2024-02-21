In a bid to bolster wildfire prevention efforts, the Municipal District of Bonnyville is pivoting towards public education as a key component of its Wildfire Mitigation Strategy. Following a presentation by the MD director of public services on February 13, the council unanimously threw its support behind a proposal to back a grant application for the hiring of a FireSmart coordinator.

Luis Gandolfi, who heads the MD’s public services, outlined the evolution of the WMS, which initially concentrated on vegetation removal in high-risk areas such as Marie Lake, Crane Lake, and Evergreen Estates. However, with the identification of Ardmore and Pelican Narrows as remaining areas of concern, both primarily comprised of private land, the focus has shifted towards educating landowners about mitigation strategies.

The WMS, developed with funding from the provincial FireSmart grant program, now seeks additional support for non-vegetation initiatives. Gandolfi sought council approval to pursue a $200,000 grant to fund a two-year FireSmart coordinator position under the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority.

While acknowledging the necessity of educating landowners, Gandolfi notes that applying for the non-vegetation grant would preclude the MD from seeking funding for vegetation-related initiatives this year. This limitation underscores the importance of engaging private landowners in wildfire prevention efforts.

- Advertisement -

Responding to concerns raised by Ward 6 Coun. Ben Fadeyiw regarding collaboration with neighboring communities and First Nations, Gandolfi emphasized the role of the coordinator in fostering partnerships focused on prevention and education. However, he clarified that coordination of mutual aid agreements would remain within the purview of emergency management officials and local fire chiefs.

With the groundwork laid for vegetation control, Gandolfi stressed that the focus now is on enhancing education initiatives. He argued that securing the FireSmart coordinator position through the grant process would benefit both the MD and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority.

The WMS, initiated in early 2020, aims to reduce wildfire risks in high-hazard communities within the MD proactively. With public education taking center stage, the MD endeavors to empower landowners to mitigate wildfire threats and safeguard their communities actively.