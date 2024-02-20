While many families across Alberta enjoyed Family Day weekend with traditional activities, an unexpected event unfolded. A mother-daughter duo, accompanied by a family friend, found themselves on the wrong side of the law after allegedly stealing an RCMP bait truck on February 16, at 2 PM.

The Bonnyville RCMP received an alert that the RCMP bait truck had been stolen somewhere in Bonnyville. Utilizing GPS tracking, law enforcement quickly located the truck and initiated pursuit. Three occupants were observed inside the stolen vehicle as it headed eastbound on Highway 659.

A swift response from law enforcement led to the deactivation of the truck’s engine remotely, forcing the driver to pull over several miles down the road. As the occupants attempted to flee, officers sprang into action. While the male and female passengers were apprehended just steps from the vehicle, the female driver dashed into the bushes.

Cold Lake Police Dog Services were on the scene and swiftly tracked down the fleeing female. She was identified as 44-year-old Jennifer Fiddler of Cold Lake and taken into custody without further incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the apprehension of the suspects.

Jennifer Fiddler faces a litany of charges, including Possession of a Stolen Truck over $5000, resisting arrest, driving while prohibited, and multiple counts of Failing to Comply with a Release Order. Her daughter, 18-year-old Shyann Fiddler, is charged with Possession of a Stolen Truck over $5000. Additionally, 49-year-old Kelly Janvier of Cold Lake First Nations faces charges of possessing a stolen truck over $5000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Following bail hearings before a Justice of the Peace, Jennifer Fiddler and Kelly Janvier were remanded in custody until February 20th. Shyann Fiddler, however, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

S/Sgt. Sarah Parke emphasized the seriousness of vehicle thefts, stating, “Vehicle thefts are a concern for members of the community and police alike.” She highlighted the RCMP’s proactive measures, including the deployment of bait vehicles across various communities in Alberta. Remarkably, this incident marks the second time in six weeks that the bait truck has been stolen in Bonnyville.