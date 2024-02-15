On February 12, at approximately 7:19 PM, Cold Lake RCMP received a tip from the public about a stolen vehicle near Highway 897 and Township Road 604 in Cold Lake.

Following proactive patrols in the area, aided by Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services, law enforcement located the stolen vehicle on Cold Lake First Nations territory, alongside another vehicle previously reported stolen. Upon attempting a traffic stop, both stolen vehicles fled from police. However, tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, leading to the apprehension of two suspects.

As a result of the investigation, Jarrett Scanie, a 27-year-old Cold Lake resident, faces charges including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime among others. Similarly, Shania Heathen a 23-year-old Lloydminster resident, was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both Scanie and Heathen were remanded in custody after appearing before a justice of the peace. They are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Col d Lake on February 21.