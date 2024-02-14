Alberta’s top junior athletes, coaches, and spectators are eagerly anticipating the 25th Alberta Winter Games in 2026, set to take place in the M.D. of Bonnyville, City of Cold Lake, Town of Bonnyville, and the Village of Glendon. Athletes aged 11 to 16 will compete in various sports, including ringette, hockey, and speedskating, highlighting the province’s rich athletic talent.

Minister of Tourism and Sport, Joseph Schow, expressed his support stating, “We are proud to support opportunities that celebrate the achievements of our young athletes, offering them a platform to compete and realize their athletic potential.”

Scott Cyr, MLA for Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and St. Paul, affirmed the readiness of the host communities, noting, “Our exceptional recreation infrastructure and warm hospitality will leave athletes, coaches, parents, and technical officials with a desire to keep coming back.”

With preparations underway, the Alberta government has pledged an $820,000 operating grant to assist in covering essential expenses. Barry Kalinski, reeve of the M.D. of Bonnyville, emphasized the significance of collaboration among municipalities in hosting the games.

Leadership from the host municipalities, including Craig Copeland, mayor of the City of Cold Lake, and Elisa Brosseau, mayor of the town of Bonnyville, echoed their enthusiasm for showcasing the region’s facilities and community spirit.

Nicholas Werstiuk, mayor of the Village of Glendon, expressed excitement for the event, stating, “We look forward to seeing athletes and their families from all over the province, making memories, achieving goals, receiving medals, and even possibly getting a picture next to the world’s largest perogy.”

The 2026 Alberta Winter Games will build upon the event’s legacy of excellence since 1976, reinforcing Alberta’s commitment to athletic development and community engagement.