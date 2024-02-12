The town of Bonnyville is delighted to announce the successful completion of the Jessie Lake Trail Lighting Project, making a significant milestone in the community’s recreation development.

Mayor Elisa Brosseau expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to see our vision of a well-lit Jessie Lake Trail come to life. This is a significant step in our community recreation plan, has been a long-term goal for the town, and will allow residents to enjoy its beauty at any hour.”

The project, centered around the Jessie Lake area Recreation plan, aims to enhance safety and promote a wide range of outdoor activities. Recognized as a top priority for the Town Council’s wellness initiatives, the comprehensive lighting project unfolded in three phases over two years.

The initial phase, completed last year, saw the successful illumination of the stretch from 66 St. To Gurneyville Road. This year’s efforts focused on lighting the section from Gurneyville Road to 38 St., with additional installations at critical points such as the recreation area, toboggan hill at Pontiac Park, and the outdoor fitness area. The total investment for this transformative initiative amounted to approximately $1 Million.

Completing the Jessie Lake Trail Lighting project underscores the town’s dedication to fostering an active, vibrant community. It aligns with its broader vision of creating spaces that promote a healthy and engaged lifestyle.