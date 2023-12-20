A might of entertainment turned into a harrowing ordeal on December 14, as St. Paul RCMP responded to a reported robbery with a firearm at the Club Bingo in St. Paul.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when a male suspect entered the establishment, brandishing a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk before hastily fleeing the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is currently underway, and authorities are withholding further details at this time. The RCMP is reaching out to potential victims who were present at the Bingo Hall and witnessed the offence. Victims and witnesses are encouraged to come forward and assist the St. Paul RCMP in identifying the suspect.