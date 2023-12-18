In a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement units, The Cold Lake RCMP, alongside the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit, Cold Lake General Investigations Section, Police Dog Unit, eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, RCMP Air Services and Cold Lake general duty members executed a successful multi-day operation targeting repeat offenders and stolen vehicles.

On December 8, the joint operation led to the apprehension of six repeat-risk offenders and the recovery of several stolen vehicles, among them an $86,700.00 2023 Dodge Challenger. The arrests are indicative of the RCMP’s commitment to ensuring community safety and curbing criminal activities in the Cold Lake area.

As a result of the project, the following were arrested:

Marty Scanie (19), resident of Cold Lake was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime. Scanie was released with the next court date of Jan 10, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake.

Nevada Desjarlais (19), resident of Calgary, was charged with flight from the Peace Officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operations of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply. Desjarlais was remanded into custody but released at a later date with the next court date of Jan 1, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake.

Kyle Roth (38), a resident of Langdon, was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from the Peace Officer. Roth was remanded in custody with the next court date of Dec 19, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake.

Brandon Jacknife (22), resident of Cold Lake, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was charged with, flight from the Peace Officer, dangerous operation of an MV, assault on Police Officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, resisting arrest, operation of motor vehicle while prohibited, common nuisance – endanger life, mischief. Jacknife was remanded into custody with the next court date being Dec 19, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake.

A youth was also arrested during this project but cannot be named under The Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cold Lake RCMP want to remind residents not to leave your vehicle running unattended with keys inside, remove your personal belongings and to lock your vehicle. Over the last few months, Cold Lake has seen a drastic increase in vehicle thefts, which can aid in criminal activity.