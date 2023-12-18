Listen Live

Vermilion RCMP seeks public assistance to locate missing female – update

By Kiyah Smyl
Vermilion RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 24-year-old Montana P-Cunningham, 24 years old who investigators say may be with her 3-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter. [Photo: Vermilion RCMP, supplied]

Update – Vermilion RCMP advised that Montana P-Cunningham and her two children were located safe. RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Vermilion RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 24-year-old Montana P-Cunningham, who investigators say maybe with her 3-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter.

Montana was last seen in Vermilion on Dec. 15 just before 10 a.m. Vermilion RCMP is concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her.

The missing woman is described as having:

  • Fair complexion
  • Five feet five inches tall
  • Weighing 140 pounds
  • With blond hair and brown eyes

Anyone having information on Montana’s whereabouts, and her children is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-5781.

