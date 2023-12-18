Update – Vermilion RCMP advised that Montana P-Cunningham and her two children were located safe. RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Vermilion RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 24-year-old Montana P-Cunningham, who investigators say maybe with her 3-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter.

Montana was last seen in Vermilion on Dec. 15 just before 10 a.m. Vermilion RCMP is concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her.

The missing woman is described as having:

Fair complexion

Five feet five inches tall

Weighing 140 pounds

With blond hair and brown eyes

Anyone having information on Montana’s whereabouts, and her children is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-5781.