The Rural Renewal Stream program in Cold Lake has gained significant traction, with the municipality claiming it’s fostering economic growth and connecting workers with employment opportunities in the community.

Since the program’s inception in May, it has garnered attention with 113 worker endorsement letters and 220 job postings stemming from 121 approved workplace applications. Mayor Craig Copeland expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact the program has had on Cold Lake.

“It’s been a great opportunity to help fill some jobs that have been otherwise difficult,” Mayor Copeland stated. “We are seeing people come to our community, this program has helped connect people.”

The program’s success is evident in its ability to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, contributing to a more vibrant and dynamic local economy. Some neighboring communities in northern Alberta have had to temporarily halt their programs to manage the overwhelming influx of applications.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Copeland reassured the community, stating, “Our program is still open and running. I know our team has been working very hard to ensure the applications are being looked at as quickly as possible, so thankfully, we haven’t hit that kind of backlog yet.”

The Government of Alberta has authorized the City of Cold Lake to operate the Rural Renewal Stream program until 2025. Residents can find more information about the program can visit, Rural Renewal Stream program running strong – City of Cold Lake