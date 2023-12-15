At approximately 9 PM on December 14, St. Paul RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm at Club Bingo in St. Paul.

According to initial reports, a male suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the premises with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Paul RCMP. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be disclosed at this time.

Resident are encouraged to contact St. Paul RCMP with any information related to the incident or any suspicious activity in the area.

As the investigation unfolds, updates will be provided to the public.