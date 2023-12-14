Cold Lake RCMP seeks public’s assistance to locate missing person – update

Cold Lake RCMP advises that Cassius Charland has been located safe. RCMP thanks the public and media for their assistance.

Cold Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 20-year-old Cold Lake resident Cassius Charland.

Cassius was last seen on Dec. 6, 2023, in the Cold Lake area.

- Advertisement -

Cassius is described as:

Medium complexion;

5 feet 7 inches;

114 pounds;

Black hair;

Brown eyes;

Small cross tattoo under the right eye

Small heart tattoo under the left eye

If you have any information on Cassius or his whereabouts, please call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play