The number of physicians practicing out of CL Medical has doubled since the City of Cold Lake appointed a board of directors to run the facility.

CL Medical Board President Chris Vinning says since the Municipally Controlled Corporation assumed management in March, the Board of Directors has put a focus on understanding the clinic’s operations and learning about physician recruitment in rural Alberta.

“With increased interest among physicians looking at practicing at CL Medical, we have also begun discussing possibilities to renovate the clinic and expand the facility.”

Four physicians host their practice out of the facility; recently Dr. Teean Van Zijl has joined the clinic focusing his practice solely on family medicine. Along with Van Zijl, Dr. Zail Al-Ani, Dr. Jo-Lyndi Van Zyl, and Dr.Lufuluabo (Roger) Katambua also run family practices out of the clinic, along with practices at the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre.

- Advertisement -

Last December, Cold Lake Council voted in favour of starting the Municipally Controlled Corporation. The municipality held a public hearing in February for residents to share their opinions and in March the CL Medical Board took control, with the board including Councilor Chris Vining who was elected President, and Councillor Bob Mattice along with three members at large who were appointed by council.

The City of Cold Lake’s 2022 Census showed about 40 per cent of residents do not have a family doctor with about eight per cent of residents needing to go outside the city for a family doctor.