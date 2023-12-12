St. Paul RCMP are investigating a pedestrian-involved collision that sent a 45-year-old woman to hospital.

According to RCMP preliminary investigation of the December 11th shows a pickup truck traveling south on 44th Street collided with a pedestrian, causing severe injuries.

Officials say the woman was taken to St. Paul Therese Hospital for initial treatment but due to the severity of her injuries, she was taken to Edmonton for specialized medical care. She is said to be in stable condition despite the seriousness of the accident.

RCMP says they have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.