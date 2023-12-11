Bonnyville RCMP is shedding light on local law enforcement’s challenges in maintaining public safety, reporting that officers responded to 173 incidents in one week.

According to RCMP, on December 1st, officers responded to a trailer park north of town for an alleged disturbance involving a man believed to be intoxicated. Police say the situation escalated when a second call reported that the individual had allegedly thrown an axe through a window.

When officers arrived, it was reported they found a 45-year-old man walking outside the trailer park. Ivan Cardinal faces several charges, including resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000, Resisting Arrest, and failing to comply with a release order. The Bonnyville man was released from custody on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 19th.

Later the same week, mounties responded to a call at a residence in Kehewin, where a man who was believed to be an intoxicated male was reportedly knocking on the door and subsequently smashed a window. Police arrested an 18-year-old male from Kehewin for the alleged incident and pending charges. If charged, the man is scheduled to make his first court appearance on February 20th.