A show highlighting cattle breeding will be returning to Lloydminster in mid-January. The Third Annual Cattleman’s Call, which features the Bull and Heifer Congress Show, will be held January 12th and 13th at the Lloydminster Exhibition.

The first day of the event includes the Heifer Jackpot Show and Yearling Bull Show and concludes with the “Bull Session” Appetizer Social. Numerous events will be held on day two, including the breeder’s herd exhibitions and 2-year-old and mature bull showcases. New to the event this year is the Percentage Classes.

According to organizers, the two-day event creates the opportunity for purebred breeders to network with one another, along with industry partners and those in the agriculture community.

Cattleman’s Call is happening January 12th and 13th, and admission to the event is free. Find more information, including a full schedule of events, here.