This past Saturday marked a significant effort by the Alberta RCMP to enhance road safety on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

Across the province officers conducted traffic safety enforcement and check stops, resulting in the removal of 23 impaired drivers from the roads.

Of the individuals intercepted, 17 faced immediate roadside sanctions (IRS) failures, while four received IRS warnings. Two motorists faced sanctions for failing to comply with breath demands. In a decisive move to defer further risks, all 23 individuals had their vehicles seized.

The diversity of cases underscores the broad impact of impaired driving. One driver held a Graduated Driver’s License (GDL), and another was a commercial semi-truck operator. The third was caught driving on a suspension, having lost their license due to a prior impaired driving incident.

- Advertisement -

The Alberta RCMP reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety of the province’s roadways. With the hashtag #DecemberToRemember, the RCMP aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible driving during the holiday season. A strong message of gratitude is extended to those who choose to drive soberly, contributing to a safer environment for all road users.

By preventing impaired driving, Albertans can enjoy a festive season without the tragedy of accidents. The Alberta RCMP encourages responsible choices on the road, allowing everyone to return home safely to their loved ones.