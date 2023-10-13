Lakeland College students will soon see some major changes to a campus hub and more support towards growing student enrolment.

Alberta’s government is providing $16 million in total to ensure students have safe and reliable learning environments and more options to train and learn closer to home. The Lakeland College received $13.3 million to revitalize the Bentley Building on the Vermilion campus and an additional $2.7 million to support other capital maintenance and renewal projects at the college.

Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says modern and interactive learning environments are essential for helping prepare students for the real world.

“Our thanks to the Government of Alberta for investing in the transformation of the Bentley Building, ensuring Lakeland can continue to produce skilled graduates who will go on to enhance our communities.”

Lakeland College holds 50 programs ranging from interior design to power engineering and was Canada’s first institution to offer a degree program in agriculture technology. Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education says investing in local communities encourages students to stay close to home while they develop the skills, knowledge and competencies they need for the most in-demand jobs.

“It also benefits the local economy, as students graduate and use their talents to continue building strong and prosperous communities.”

The Bentley Building is home to Lakeland College’s award-winning interior design technology and early childhood education programs. It also houses growing human services programs that produce graduates who fill important and in-demand roles that support children, youth, seniors, at-risk families, and advocate for mental health. This is the first substantial modernization of the building since opening in 1969.