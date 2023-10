Lac La Biche RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rose Simonelis.

The 54-year-old has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 5, 2023, and there is concern for her well-being.

Rose is described as having a fair complexion with blond hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 foot 1 inch tall, and weighing 160 lbs.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Rose is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500.