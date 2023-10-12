Cold Lake will host KNOCS Industries fireworks training at the museum site in Cold Lake on October 19, 2023.

The launches will start at 8:00 pm and could last anywhere between 10-30 minutes. Part of the training will see four of the largest shells Cold Lake has ever seen launched as part of the upgrades to services.

KNOCS Industries would like to advise the public that there will be significant noise for that short period of time and of course large bright lights.

“Please bring in any animals that are adverse to loud noises.”

- Advertisement -

The public is welcome to spectate but is asked to adhere to warning signs, staff directions for viewing, and road closures in the area.