One person has been arrested after RCMP recovered a stolen pickup truck from Boyle, AB in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2023.
Police located the vehicle South-West of the Lac La Biche area as it entered multiple rural properties but was stopped with a tire deflation device. The driver fled on foot but was located a short distance away.
24-year-old Tristin Aaron Buchan has been charged with 10 offences including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, and resisting arrest among others.
Buchan was also wanted on 69 outstanding charges out of Ontario and Edmonton for property-related offenses. Sgt. Mike Dunsmore of EAD CRU says this is another example of the Alberta RCMP’s ability to bring resources together quickly to combat rural crime.
“Through the team work of the Lac La Biche RCMP Detachment, St. Paul PDS, the Eastern Alberta District CRU coordinated by the RCMP K Division Real Time Operation Centre (RTOC) this accused was taken into custody quickly before he could continue to offend.”
After a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Buchan was remanded into custody to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake on Oct. 11, 2023.