Fire Prevention Week is set to kick off from now until Oct. 14 in the Lakeland.

Cold Lake Fire-Rescue is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association and will emphasize the theme of “Cooking Safety Starts with You.” This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will work to promote tips, guidelines, and recommendations that can help significantly reduce the risk of having a cooking fire.

Sparky the Fire Dog offers the following tips to keep safe in the kitchen:

Always keep a close eye on what you’re cooking. For foods with longer cook times, such as those that are simmering or baking, set a timer to help monitor them carefully.

Clear the cooking area of combustible items and keep anything that can burn, such as dish towels, oven mitts, food packaging, and paper towels.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Create a “kid and pet free zone” of at least three feet (one meter) around the cooking area and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Sparky also has a coloring contest for a chance to become “Fire Chief for a day” and have a private tour of the CLFR Fire station.

The two age categories kids can enter are 3 to 7-year-old and 8 to 12 year-old.

Parents can download a copy of the sheet and then email the completed masterpiece to [email protected] with Colouring Contest in the subject line. Physical copies can be picked up at the City of Cold Lake City Hall (5513-48 Ave.) and dropped off there when you are finished.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, October 15, 4 p.m. with winners being contacted and then announced on the City of Cold Lake’s social media pages by October 21.

During Fire Prevention Week multiple BBQs and open houses will be hosted to celebrate fire safety where firefighters will be on hand to answer any questions. Cold Lake will see its BBQ on October 10 from 6 pm to 8 pm at either the North Fire Hall (718-10 St.) or the South Fire Hall (5201-55 St.)

Bonnyville`s open house will take place at Station 5 on October 10 from 4-8 p.m.