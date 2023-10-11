The winners of the RCMP 150 Coloring Contest have been released.

Bonnyville RCMP ran the contest through September and declared the winners on October 5th. There were two winners chosen for each of the three age categories; 6 & Under, ages 7-9 and ages 10-12.

S/Sgt. Parke awarded each winner with a commemorative RCMP 150 ball cap and some other RCMP 150 swag-like pins and tattoos. The winners were chosen from the roughly 80 entries.

Bonnyville RCMP gave congratulations to Kaizen Youngchief, Hunter Waynarowich, Hugh Fieger, Hadley Hiemstra, Braxton Westwell, and missing from the photo is Dylan.