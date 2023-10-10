The Town of Bonnyville is asking residents what retailers they would like to see open shop in Town.

The local municipality is conducting a Retail Gap Analysis Community Survey and wants to hear from residents. Town of Bonnyville Mayor Elisa Brosseau says the Community Survey will allow the municipality to gather information from residents in the area.

“A Retail Gap Analysis is important for the Town to see where we are today and where people want us to be in the future in terms of the types of retail and commercial stores in Town. Once we have that feedback, we can re-examine our goals to effectively target the types of businesses residents in the region want to see in Town.”

The Community Survey will be available until Friday, Oct. 27 and is estimated to take 5-10 minutes. The survey can be conducted online here and physical versions will be available for anyone who lives in Bonnyville and the surrounding area at the Town Hall (4917-49 Ave.)

“We encourage anyone who resides in the Lakeland who has shopped in Bonnyville to fill out the survey,” expressed Brosseau. “We want to hear from everyone who lives in the area to see how often they shop in Bonnyville, why they might choose our retailers, or why they may go to another community for their retail needs.”

Those who enter the survey have a chance to win a $100 gift card for Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual Bonnyville.