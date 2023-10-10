The Town of St. Paul has a brand new John Deere TE Electric Gator Utility Vehicle for the St. Paul Golf Course as part of the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre’s through the Electric Vehicles for Municipalities program.

The Town of St. Paul, CAO Steven Jeffery says making the transition to an Electric Utility Vehicle may be a small step for the Town in its overall reduction of GHG Emissions but it’s a reduction none the less.

“By placing this Electric Vehicle in the fleet at the golf course we are excited to experience lower operating costs and decreased maintenance time in order for our crews to maximize the daily use of the equipment. Town Council and Administration greatly appreciate the support of the MCCAC in helping our Town move towards becoming a more environmentally friendly community.”

The Municipal Climate Change Action Centre is a partnership of Alberta Municipalities, the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta with the goal of empowering municipalities to be leaders in climate change action through energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

In a Facebook post, the town thanked the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre for helping the town of St. Paul in purchasing the new John Deere TE Electric Gator.