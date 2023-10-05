Lac La Biche has a new family physician practicing in the community.

Dr. Sanjay Shetty is the new family medicine physician practicing at the William J. Cadzow Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre and at the Associated Medical Clinic. With Dr. Sanjay`s arrival, there are now five family medicine physicians in the community. Brian Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and Minister of Energy and Minerals says the arrival is great for local and area residents.

“Family physicians are instrumental to the healthcare system, and his desire to practice in our region is greatly valued. We are actively seeking more and better health services in regions that are under-serviced. Albertans deserve the best healthcare in the world, and the Government of Alberta is working towards that.”

Dr. Sanjay moved to Lac La Biche from Calgary and has served in several countries throughout his career but says he is excited to be a part of the Lakeland.

“I am looking forward to a warm and welcoming community, which I am already experiencing in Lac La Biche.”