The George McDougall Healthcare Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed due to the inability to secure physician coverage.

The Smoky Lake ED will be temporarily without on-site physician coverage for 24 hours from 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 to 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

The nursing staff will remain on-site in the emergency department providing triage, assessments and referrals for patients to alternate emergency departments in surrounding communities, as needed.

EMS will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding healthcare centres and patients are still asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency.

The closure is a temporary measure and AHS is working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.