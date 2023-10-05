A local grade 10 Assumption Jr/Sr High School student has been given the inaugural Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Student Award from the Alberta School Boards Association.

Corbin Williams made history alongside eight other Alberta students on September 25 at the Government House in Edmonton. The award is given to students who have shown tremendous growth in developing skills to better themselves by demonstrating determination, initiative, and independence leading to success both academically and personally.

“It was an amazing experience,” Williams said. “It was nice meeting all of the other students who were being recognized.”

The awards are presented to students in Grades 6, 9, and 11 from three separate regions in Alberta: north, south, and central.

- Advertisement -

Williams says he believes it was his kind nature toward students, staff, and others within his school community and the strides he makes toward academics that made him stand out.

“It’s incredible to be among the first students to receive the award,” Williams said, “I was happy to hear I had won and I am honored to receive the award.”

Each recipient receives a medal, certificate, congratulatory letter from ASBA’s President, and an honorarium from the law firm SB LLP.